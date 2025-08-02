Running from Friday 12 September through to Sunday 21 September, this year’s events will give you the opportunity to discover your local heritage and culture like never before.

The Hemel Local History Society is organising 17 events at nine different local places of historic interest. Whether you’re interested in the early Quakers who helped build our town, our industrial past at the Frogmore Paper Mill, the buildings in the Old Town that date to the 1500s or the Roman House and Baths in Gadebridge, there are tours and guided walks to whet everyone’s interest.

Details for all local events, and those wider afield, can be viewed online at heritageopendays.org.uk

Mike Atkins, Chairman of Hemel’s History Society said: “This is a great opportunity for people to delve into our local history to find out more about the people that lived here and the historic places that remain.

“We’re particularly excited that Dr David Neal, the archaeologist who first excavated the Gadebridge Roman Villa and Bath House following its discovery in the 1960s, is returning to provide tours of the site and to explain what lays under our feet.

“In addition to the Roman Villa we have arranged guided tours of Geoffrey Jellicoe’s Water Gardens, the Friends Meeting House in the Old Town which dates to the 1700s, St John’s Church in Boxmoor, The Old Town Hall, Frogmore Paper Mill which was the birthplace of paper’s industrial revolution, Roman Fields School, and the Gadespring Watercress Beds. And I’ll be leading a guided walk of the Old Town buildings and explaining about the people who lived here all those years ago.”

Alan Olive, from Hemel History Society said: “We are grateful to Dacorum Borough Council, Dacorum Heritage, Boxmoor Trust, Frogmore Paper Mill and others for helping us deliver these exciting events so people can find out about their past.

“To find out more, just go to heritageopendays.org.uk and search for events in Hemel Hempstead. Tickets will be available from 18 August.”

A number of Hemel's early townspeople are interred in the Quaker Burial Ground in the Old Town.

Frogmore Paper Mill is the world's oldest mechanised paper mill; the birthplace of paper's industrial revolution.