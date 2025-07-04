Dating burnout? This women-led Herts dating event helps locals ditch dating apps
Clinical Psychologist and Dating Coach Dr Kate Sherratt, from St Albans, and Eleni Koureas, founder of Be Dating Beautiful, are running a special singles day at Todd in the Hole Festival near Stevenage on Friday 11 July.
The event, called “Swipe Breaker: Meet. Play. Connect.”, combines playful activities, confidence-boosting dating tips, and psychology-informed strategies to help people meet naturally and enjoy dating again. The Be Dating Beautiful singles experience is running all weekend.
Eleni said:
“After my divorce I wanted to meet people in a genuine, relaxed way. That inspired me to create events like this – where people can be themselves, not just a profile on an app.”
Dr Kate said:
“So many people feel exhausted by swiping with no results. Real-life events like this give singles a chance to connect, have fun, and build confidence without the pressure of traditional dating.”
For more information visit: bedatingbeautiful.com/the-ultimate-singles-event-at-todd-in-the-hole-festival/ and www.drkatesherratt.com.