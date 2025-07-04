Dating burnout? This women-led Herts dating event helps locals ditch dating apps

By Kate Sherratt
Contributor
Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 11:36 BST
Two local women are teaming up to help Hertfordshire singles ditch dating app fatigue and find real-life connections this summer.

Clinical Psychologist and Dating Coach Dr Kate Sherratt, from St Albans, and Eleni Koureas, founder of Be Dating Beautiful, are running a special singles day at Todd in the Hole Festival near Stevenage on Friday 11 July.

The event, called “Swipe Breaker: Meet. Play. Connect.”, combines playful activities, confidence-boosting dating tips, and psychology-informed strategies to help people meet naturally and enjoy dating again. The Be Dating Beautiful singles experience is running all weekend.

Eleni said:

Eleni, Founder of Be Dating Beautifulplaceholder image
Eleni, Founder of Be Dating Beautiful

“After my divorce I wanted to meet people in a genuine, relaxed way. That inspired me to create events like this – where people can be themselves, not just a profile on an app.”

Dr Kate said:

“So many people feel exhausted by swiping with no results. Real-life events like this give singles a chance to connect, have fun, and build confidence without the pressure of traditional dating.”

For more information visit: bedatingbeautiful.com/the-ultimate-singles-event-at-todd-in-the-hole-festival/ and www.drkatesherratt.com.

