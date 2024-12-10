Dacorum Motorcycle Riders annual charity Christmas ride

By Jon Andrews
Contributor
Published 10th Dec 2024, 19:55 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 09:36 BST
One of our bikers bringing cheer to all
Dacorum Motorcycle Riders Group and the The Hop Tap Pub in Hemel Hempstead are organising a charity ride for kids and adults in Watford Hospital over Christmas.

We are in need of donations for kids and adults. If you would like to donate a gift please drop it off at The Hop Tap Pub on Market Square, HP1 1EP.

On the 14th December at 12pm, departing at 1pm, we will deliver the gifts to Watford Hospital on our bikes dressed up in Christmas outfits. Come down on the day and see us off.

