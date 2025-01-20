Dacorum Citizens Advice can help you save money on your energy bills
As people across Dacorum struggle with sky-high energy bills, Dacorum Citizens Advice would like to shares practical advice for bringing down costs. The charity has teamed up with Energy Saving Trust to provide advice for making small savings around the home. We can help you by;
● Doing a benefit check to make sure you are getting everything you are entitled to
● Help you understand your bills, tariff, meter & payment options
● Provide information on extra financial support available, plus energy saving tips and Smart meter Info
● Discuss reducing your fuel debt by creating a payment plan or applying for a fuel grant.
If you owe money to your energy supplier, you should speak to them about setting up a payment plan. They’re responsible for helping you find a way to pay your bills.
For more information, visit Dacorum Citizen Advice in the Atrium of The Forum, Marlowes Hemel Hempstead HP1 1DN on 20th – 23rd January 2024 between 10am and 4pm or call 0800 144 88 48 to ask for an appointment.