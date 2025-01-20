Dacorum Citizens Advice can help you save money on your energy bills

By Laura Johnson
Contributor
Published 20th Jan 2025, 13:33 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 13:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Dacorum Citizens Advice are holding a drop in session in the atrium of The Forum in Hemel Hempstead between 10am and 4pm on 20th – 23rd January 2024 to share tips for saving money on your energy bills

As people across Dacorum struggle with sky-high energy bills, Dacorum Citizens Advice would like to shares practical advice for bringing down costs. The charity has teamed up with Energy Saving Trust to provide advice for making small savings around the home. We can help you by;

● Doing a benefit check to make sure you are getting everything you are entitled to

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

● Help you understand your bills, tariff, meter & payment options

We can help you keep warm and save moneyWe can help you keep warm and save money
We can help you keep warm and save money

● Provide information on extra financial support available, plus energy saving tips and Smart meter Info

● Discuss reducing your fuel debt by creating a payment plan or applying for a fuel grant.

If you owe money to your energy supplier, you should speak to them about setting up a payment plan. They’re responsible for helping you find a way to pay your bills.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information, visit Dacorum Citizen Advice in the Atrium of The Forum, Marlowes Hemel Hempstead HP1 1DN on 20th – 23rd January 2024 between 10am and 4pm or call 0800 144 88 48 to ask for an appointment.

Related topics:Hemel HempsteadDacorum
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice