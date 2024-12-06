Country act Ward Thomas bringing acoustic show to Harpenden
The popular country duo Ward Thomas, often hailed as the UK’s most successful country act, are set to perform at The Eric Morecambe Centre, Harpenden on 14th February.
An Intimate Acoustic Evening with Ward Thomas will see twin sisters Catherine and Lizzy Ward Thomas perform stripped back versions of songs from across their career, with the duo sharing the stories behind their hits.
Ward Thomas are pioneers in the UK Country and Americana scene, creating music which has elevated the profile of the genre. Their 2016 album ‘Cartwheels’ was the first album by a UK country act to top the charts.
The duo was recognised for their success and impact on country music in the UK when they were presented with the Country Music Association’s Jeff Walker Global Achievement Award in 2019.
Tickets to see Ward Thomas perform at The Eric Morecambe Centre on 14th February are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk/