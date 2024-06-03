Community beer festival returns to Hemel Hempstead, with tickets on sale now

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thirty beers will be on offer at the Hemel Old Town Beer Festival, with special guests, live entertainment and street food hosted across the weekend.

The Mid-Chilterns branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has announced the return of Hemel Old Town Beer Festival, held next month at St. Mary's Church in Hemel's historic Old Town.Hosted on the weekend of July 19 to 21, the Hemel Old Town Beer Festival will feature thirty real ales, served alongside lip-smacking ciders and perrys. Live music and street food are to be procured by Hemel Old Town Market, so that punters can enjoy local musicians and a variety of tasty dishes on the grassy verges of St Marys.

Proceeds from the community event will be split between the two not-for-profit organisers, meaning that any surplus will go towards protecting pubs and the historic interior of St. Mary's Church.

Sessions will be opened by a special guest speaker each day with Tim Amsden (first Mid-Chilterns CAMRA chairman and former CAMRA national chairman) already confirmed for the Saturday. Last year saw beer-writing legend Roger Protz, Mayor of Dacorum William Allen and the Bishop of Hertford Jane Mainwaring make appearances to engaged crowds of local drinkers.

Ales from local brewers such as Mad Squirrel, Tring Brewery and Chiltern Brewery featured in 2023.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now at hemeloldtownbeerfestival.co.uk.

Jared Ward, Chairman for Mid-Chilterns CAMRA and Beer Festival Organiser says: "We’re so thrilled to see Hemel Old Town Beer Festival back for another year, we cannot wait to share a pint or three with the local community.

As a not-for-profit event, our main goals are to champion quality beer and the historic Old Town of Hemel Hempstead. Protecting public houses is our MO and protecting the church and its beneficiary charities is in the interest of Dacorum as a whole. We enjoyed ourselves so much last year and are looking forward to building on the event’s successes next month"

Rev. John Williams of St. Mary's Church added:

Attendees turned out in their hundreds for last year's festivities.

"Last year’s inaugural event was sensational, it was great to see hundreds of local people enjoying themselves in the grounds of St Mary’s. The Grade-I church, Hemel’s oldest building, has been welcoming visitors since 1140.

Building on last year, we have reduced entry price to just £5, and have bolstered our flavoured-cider range, which was incredibly popular in 2023. Sunday will mark our first-ever Family Day, with free entry for under-18s.

Community is at the heart of what we do, last year we raised hundreds of pounds for the church and our affiliate causes such as Liberty Tea Rooms in the town centre."

Hemel Old Town Beer Festival will open at midday and close at 22:30 on Friday and Saturday (over-18s only), opening at midday on the Sunday and closing at 6pm.