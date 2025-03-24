Community appeal to gather 100 participants for WWII Veteran's birthday yoga class

A community appeal has been launched to gather 100 participants for a special yoga session honouring World War II veteran Roy Briggs on his 100th birthday.

Local resident Roy Briggs, a former Lancaster Bomber wireless operator who turns 100 on 29 March, will be honoured with a celebratory yoga class on Wednesday 2 April. The free 45-minute session will begin at 1:00pm in the Sports Hall at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre.

Adriana Wyzykowska, Everyone Active Activity and Wellbeing Manager said: "We're on a mission to reach that magic number of 100 participants to make this celebration truly special for Roy. Everyone is welcome, regardless of yoga experience or ability.

"Please help us make Roy's 100th birthday celebration as special as his incredible life has been."

Roy Briggs (pictured) is turning 100 this weekend

Roy is a regular attendee of chair yoga sessions in Hemel. He credits yoga for maintaining his mobility and physical strength throughout his later years.

No registration or membership is required to participate in this free community event.

To register your attendance, please fill out your name on this form: https://forms.office.com/e/LpV4aG6Ez0