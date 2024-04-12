Come to the launch of EcoBerko this June at the Town Hall

So, what do you want Berkhamsted and the surrounding area to be like in a decade or two? That thought you had which would make a cleaner life easier – come and tell us – you may find you’re not on your own.

Chairperson, John Bell said: “We don’t need to wait, possibly in vain, for someone else, we can get on with it as the vibrant community we are. Lowering emissions will save money, improve health, and free us from dependence on others for energy and food. We've run events, cleared rubbish, put solar panels on Ashlyns and now is the time to up our ambition. If you have a project idea, or want to get involved, please email me at [email protected]”.