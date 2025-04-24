Classic Ibiza’s audience choose tracks for Hatfield House show

London Community Gospel Choir, Classic Ibiza special guests

As Classic Ibiza’s return to Hertfordshire’s Hatfield House on Saturday 16 August draws ever closer, the concert organisers have announced the results of an extra-special audience track-poll to celebrate the show’s 10th birthday.

Over the Easter weekend, the concert’s 58,000 social media followers were able to select the house tunes they most wanted to be performed live by Stephen Hussey’s Urban Soul Orchestra and the show’s special guests, London Community Gospel Choir.

The thousands of votes have now been counted, and the eight most popular tracks featuring at the show are:

Blackwater (Octave One); Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless) (Crystal Waters); (I Wanna Give You) Devotion (Nomad); Lola’s Theme (The Shapeshifters); Saltwater (Chicane); Sun Is Shining (Bob Marley vs. Funkstar De Luxe); Sunchyme(Dario G); and You Got the Love (The Source ft. Candi Staton).

Urban Soul Orchestra at Classic Ibiza

London Community Gospel Choir are one of the world’s most in demand choirs, having recorded with the likes of Adele, Blur and Madonna. They’re also due to perform Pacha Ibiza (Flower Power) in June. Taking to the stage with Urban Soul Orchestra for the first time, the combination will create a soulful wall of sound that is not to be missed. London Community Gospel Choir will also be joining DJ Jose Luis for a live mash-up of even more iconic house tunes at the start of the show.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward says: “A huge thank you to everyone that voted in this year’s track poll. We’ve landed on a perfect mix of stone-cold house classics and some really uplifting, sing-along moments, which is what Classic Ibiza is all about. Having seen London Community Gospel Choir perform the Albert Hall over Christmas, I know that the combination with the incredible Urban Soul Orchestra is going to be something truly magical.”

Elsewhere in the concert, Urban Soul Orchestra will be performing more tracks than ever before in a “best-of” set, packed full of audience favourites from the show’s 10-year repertoire. Insomnia by Faithless, Born Slippy by Underworld and Adagio For Strings by Tiësto are among over 50 anthemic tunes that will be given the full orchestral treatment. Urban Soul Orchestra have worked for over 25 years with many dance music greats, including Groove Armada, Robert Miles and Nightmares On Wax.

Demand for tickets to Classic Ibiza’s 2025 summer tour is high, with some venues already having sold-out. Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House is proud to be once again supporting local charity, Herts Young Homeless.

Visit classicibiza.co.uk for tickets and more information.