Classic Ibiza’s 10th anniversary celebrations close in style at Hatfield House

Classic Ibiza returned to the sun-kissed grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, 16 August, delighting a capacity Hertfordshire audience with over five hours of Balearic-infused house music. The final concert of the show’s 10th anniversary tour saw Urban Soul Orchestra (USO), conducted by Stephen Hussey, perform a “best of” set of over 50 house classics. The concert also featured London Community Gospel Choir (LCGC), who added their soulful and uplifting vocals to a number of tracks during the evening.

Concertgoer, Lindsey Hawes, summed upped the crowd’s reaction perfectly on Classic Ibiza’s social channels: “Classic Ibiza the best of the year every year but last night was AMAZING, thank you.”

Gates opened at 5pm, and as the audience settled into the family-friendly vibe over their picnics, they enjoyed a soundtrack of Afro/Latin-infused house, expertly mixed by DJ Jose Luis, a former Pacha Ibiza resident. Towards the end of his set, he was joined on stage by LCGC for a live mash-up of gospel-inspired tracks, including Clivillés and Cole’s A Deeper Love and Blaze’s Most Precious Love, which featured the iconic vocals of Aretha Franklin and Barabara Tucker on the original recordings.

At 7.30pm, USO and DJ Goldierocks took centre stage for the Ghost Ship Sundowner Set, with the BPM taking a noticeable uptick. Beginning appropriately with Fatboy Slim’s Right Here, Right Now, USO were joined by LCGC for a spine-tingling rendition of eight classic tracks, including Gypsy Woman by Crystal Waters and Lola’s Theme by The Shapeshifters. LCGC are one of the world’s most in-demand choirs, having recorded with a veritable who’s who of popular music, including Adele, Blur and Madonna.

London Community Gospel Choir with Urban Soul Orchestra

USO, who have collaborated with the likes of Groove Armada and Robert Miles, took a short break at 8.30pm, leaving the Hatfield audience in the capable hands of party-starter extraordinaire, DJ Goldierocks. She mixed up a storm of deep house anthems, setting the scene perfectly for what was to come.

As night fell, and the grounds of Hatfield House transformed into magical, alfresco nightclub, USO returned to the stage at 9pm for the Dance Set. Accompanied by an awesome laser and light show, the crowd partied to USO’s breathtaking orchestral performance, featuring Galvanise by The Chemical Brothers, Out Of Space by The Prodigy and Adagio For Strings by Tiësto.

The audience was then treated to a fitting encore of two of Classic Ibiza’s most popular tracks. Saving the best for last, USO went out on high to Insomnia by Faithless and Sandstorm by Darude. The concert ended at 10.30pm.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward comments: “What a way to take a bow on our 10th anniversary celebrations. We definitely brought the White Isle vibe to Hertfordshire and even the Ibizan sunshine blessed us with an appearance.

Classic Ibiza partygoers

“A massive thank you goes to the ever-wonderful Stephen Hussey and his Urban Soul Orchestra, as well as our DJs Goldierocks and Jose Luis. With our incredible crew, you never fail to deliver a truly remarkable performance. Then of course there’s London Community Gospel Choir – I don’t know what to say other than wow!

“But the biggest shout-out goes to our amazing Hatfield audience, who turn out in their thousands every year to party with us. You bring so much positive energy to the show, which makes Classic Ibiza so very special.”

Classic Ibiza, sponsored by Adnams Ghost Ship, is proud to support Hatfield-based charity, Herts Young Homeless. To be the first to hear about Classic Ibiza’s 2026 tour dates, sign-up at classicibiza.co.uk/hatfield/keep-in-touch.