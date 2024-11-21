Christmas is coming to Riverside Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Riverside Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, is set to see the arrival of exciting free events to celebrate the festive season.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 23rd November, the popular shopping centre will see the arrival of a larger-than-life snow globe for families to hop in and enjoy a winter wonderland, and of course capture memories to last a lifetime.

All families will enjoy a free print to take home with them as part of this wonderful experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The snow globe will be located by Next, surrounded by popular High Street and local independent stores perfect for some Christmas shopping.

Snow Globe

The event is free to enjoy, and will run from 10am - 3pm.

Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre commented, "We are excited to welcome families back for another exciting free event here at our centre, this time celebrating Christmas with a snow globe experience. Bring your friends and family for a fun day out alongside your Christmas shopping - this one is not to be missed!"