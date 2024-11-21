Christmas is coming to Riverside Shopping Centre

By Laura Osman
Contributor
Published 21st Nov 2024, 23:26 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 09:44 GMT
Riverside Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, is set to see the arrival of exciting free events to celebrate the festive season.

On Saturday 23rd November, the popular shopping centre will see the arrival of a larger-than-life snow globe for families to hop in and enjoy a winter wonderland, and of course capture memories to last a lifetime.

All families will enjoy a free print to take home with them as part of this wonderful experience.

The snow globe will be located by Next, surrounded by popular High Street and local independent stores perfect for some Christmas shopping.

Snow GlobeSnow Globe
The event is free to enjoy, and will run from 10am - 3pm.

Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre commented, "We are excited to welcome families back for another exciting free event here at our centre, this time celebrating Christmas with a snow globe experience. Bring your friends and family for a fun day out alongside your Christmas shopping - this one is not to be missed!"

