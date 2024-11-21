Christmas is coming to Riverside Shopping Centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Saturday 23rd November, the popular shopping centre will see the arrival of a larger-than-life snow globe for families to hop in and enjoy a winter wonderland, and of course capture memories to last a lifetime.
All families will enjoy a free print to take home with them as part of this wonderful experience.
The snow globe will be located by Next, surrounded by popular High Street and local independent stores perfect for some Christmas shopping.
The event is free to enjoy, and will run from 10am - 3pm.
Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre commented, "We are excited to welcome families back for another exciting free event here at our centre, this time celebrating Christmas with a snow globe experience. Bring your friends and family for a fun day out alongside your Christmas shopping - this one is not to be missed!"