‘Chicago and the Birth of the Skyscraper’ the theme of next Hemel Hempstead Probus Club meeting

‘Chicago and the Birth of the Skyscraper’ is the theme of the next Hemel Hempstead Probus Club meeting, it has been announced.

The town’s Probus Club will hold its next meeting is on Thursday, April 20, at the usual venue of the Boxmoor Playhouse, 72 St John’s Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1NP.

On this occasion, Adam Smith will give a talk entitled ‘Chicago and the Birth of the Skyscraper’.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries a combination of wealth and architectural innovation led to the creation of some of the first skyscrapers.

Chicago is considered to be the birthplace of the skyscraper because it was home of the Home Insurance Building, completed in 1885, the world's first steel-framed skyscraper.

In his talk, Adam will look at Chicago’s role in the story.

Doors will open at 10am with coffee served and the meeting will start at 10.30am and finish at around 12 noon.

The next outing is a return coach from Hemel Hempstead to the Kennet and Avon canal. This will feature a horse drawn barge trip with an inclusive ploughmans’ lunch. The outing will take place on Wednesday May 31, and further details can be found on the Hemel Hempstead Probus Club’s official website.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a member or as a guest.

