Chesham Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing show returns to new venue this Sunday

The popular Chesham Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show is making its much-anticipated return this Sunday, November 3, at a new venue.

This year, the event will be held at the Chesham Youth Club, located at the Old Drill Hall on Bellingdon Road, HP5 2HA. Previously hosted at Chiltern Hills Academy, the show has relocated to a more central location, directly opposite Sainsbury’s car park and adjacent to the Elgiva Theatre.

Organised by Deer Spirit, who also run the well-loved Aylesbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show, the Chesham event promises to be a vibrant gathering for those interested in holistic wellness, spirituality, and self-care.

Doors open at 11am until 5pm and attendees can look forward to a diverse range of activities and offerings, including top holistic therapists, tarot, psychic and shamanic readers. Retailers will be on hand to showcase an array of products, such as crystals, crafts, original artwork, wellbeing items, and other unique spiritual and esoteric gifts.

In addition to the market stalls, the show will feature a variety of engaging talks and workshops aimed at enhancing personal wellbeing. Topics will include methods for dealing with fear, dowsing, the benefits of crystals, natural healing practices, and techniques for protecting one’s aura. These sessions are designed to provide attendees with valuable insights and tools for improving their mental and emotional health.

Julie Fenn, the organiser from Deer Spirit, shared her enthusiasm for the event.

"The Chesham Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show offers a wonderful opportunity for individuals to explore holistic practices that can enhance their wellbeing, especially as we approach the festive season. It's the perfect place to find a special Christmas gift for a loved one or even treat yourself to something uplifting."

She adds: "Whether you’re seeking spiritual guidance, looking to connect with like-minded individuals, or simply wish to explore new avenues of wellness, this event is not to be missed. Mark your calendars for Sunday, November 3, and join in the celebration of holistic health and spirituality."