Chesham Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show back this February.

The show organised by Deer Spirit Events takes place from 11-5pm.

It features holistic, spiritual and self-help experts, stalls selling crystals, arts and crafts, jewellery and healthy living products, a wide range of psychic, tarot and other readers providing insights into past, present and future. There’s also a full programme of talks, workshops and demos on holistic, spiritual and self-help subjects.

Organiser, Julie Fenn, said: “Come along if you want some advice to help you on your journey, if you ’re feeling out of sorts, you want to mix with likeminded people.”