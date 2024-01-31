Chesham Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show back this February.
Chesham's Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show is set to return on Sunday 11th February at Chiltern Hills Academy on Chartridge Lane,
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The show organised by Deer Spirit Events takes place from 11-5pm.
It features holistic, spiritual and self-help experts, stalls selling crystals, arts and crafts, jewellery and healthy living products, a wide range of psychic, tarot and other readers providing insights into past, present and future. There’s also a full programme of talks, workshops and demos on holistic, spiritual and self-help subjects.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Organiser, Julie Fenn, said: “Come along if you want some advice to help you on your journey, if you ’re feeling out of sorts, you want to mix with likeminded people.”
The event is £2 entry and free for under 16s with an adult. For more information, visit deerspirit.co.uk