Charity fashion show set to celebrate preloved style

A brand-new event for fashion fans is coming to Tring next month when Rennie Grove Peace hosts a preloved fashion show in conjunction with personal stylist, Alex Standley, from Luxe Leopard Lifestyle.

The event, on Wednesday 6 November, will take place at Pendley Manor from 7.30pm. A group of 15 models, both men and women, will take to the catwalk sporting outfits curated by Alex from recent donations to 30 of the charity’s high street shops.

In a bid to encourage sustainable fashion and reduce clothing waste to landfill, over 40 outfits will be exhibited on the catwalk and made available to buy on the night. Each of the models volunteering their time to walk in the show has a connection with the hospice care charity, from family members of patients to staff and volunteers, meaning everyone on the catwalk has a strong reason for supporting the event.

After a prosecco and canapés reception, guests will be treated to the fashion show on a catwalk in the Harcourt Ballroom, followed by late-night shopping to snap up looks from the show in a pop-up charity shop. All the catwalk items will be available to buy on the night, raising money for Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care.

Deborah Gould is the director of retail & trading at Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care. She says: “We’re delighted to be bringing this brand-new event to Tring. We know from footfall at our charity shops in the local area that there’s a real appetite for preloved fashion. We also love working with Alex Standley of Luxe Leopard Lifestyle, as she helps us showcase the gems that can be found in our charity shops and how preloved fashion can become part of your everyday routine.

“Fashion shows are a great way for us to show how shopping sustainably can be both on trend and better for the environment, as well as helping us fund vital hospice care for local people who are living with a life-limiting illness. I look forward to seeing lots of local people on the night as we celebrate preloved fashion in style!”

People attending the event are encouraged to bring one bag of pre-loved clothing to the event to donate to the charity’s shops, to help them restock before Christmas.

Tickets to the evening cost £25 per person. To find out more or buy tickets to the event, visit: renniegrovepeace.org/fashionshow