Celebrity chefs and music headliners announced for huge Hertfordshire festival

Known as Gastro-Glastonbury, the three-day event will feature live cooking demonstrations from TV celebrities and chefs drawn from the ranks of MasterChef, Great British Bake Off and Great British Menu, plus many of the regions most-highly acclaimed Michelin and award-winning chefs.

Early star announcements in the live theatres include: MasterChef champion, Chariya Khattiyot, Great British Bake Off 2024 finalist, Christiaan de Vries, MasterChef: The Professionals 2024 star, Ritchie Stainsby, MasterChef: The Professionals star, Scott Barnard, from Michelin Guide awarded Crockers Tring, TV and BBC radio presenter, Shahnaaz Ayub, Channel 4’s Extreme Cake Makers contestant, Eloise Durrant, BBC Saturday Kitchen and award-winning chef, Brett Barnes, from Fox and Hounds in Barley, John Barber from 2AA Rosette awarded, Auberge du Lac, in Welwyn, critically acclaimed award-winning St Albans pastry chef, Graham Hornigold and Baking Industry Awards winner, Paul Barker, from Cinnamon Square, Rickmansworth.

Music headliners include: Two-time Brit awarded 90s boyband,Blue, performing fan favourites from their three number-one albums, multi-platinum chart-topper, Example, and the legendary Symphonic Ibiza, will perform an unforgettable fusion of dance anthems, with live vocals, a sensational DJ and exhilirating live orchestra.

Visitors will enjoy a jam-packed schedule in the interactive live theatres. In the Chefs Theatre, celebrities will create their signature dishes and share new tips and tricks, whilst in the Cake & Desserts Theatre, patisserie chefs and star bakers whip up showstoppers and offer tempting sweet treats. In the Kids Cookery School, Foodies SuperChefs make cooking fun, helping younger guests to prepare delicious food which they can take away and enjoy.

Masterclasses in the Drinks Theatre include tutored Champagne, Beer, Cider, Cocktail and Wine-tasting with BBC and ITV experts, Joe Wadsack and Tom Surgey

Browse the latest food trends in the Shopping Village, meet local producers in the Artisan Market and taste exotic and unusual new dishes in the Feasting Tent – which features a mouth-watering range of street food and delicacies from all four corners of the globe.

New features this year include Great Taste Market, courtesty of Great Taste, where people can come together to discover new tastes and celebrate the art of good food.

The Tasting Theatre - where visitors can explore a variety of themed tastings, from hot and spicy adventures to mystery sweet and savoury pairings.

And International Cook School, where festival goers can learn new techniques and cook a dish to take away, with lessons from top chefs.

Other activities include: Flaming hot action at the Fire Stage with BBQ masters, Chilli eating competitions, Silent Disco, fairground rides, children’s activities and family-friendly areas.

Oaklands College, St Albans

30th, 31st May, 1st June 2025

Tickets from £6 (child) and £21 (adult). Under 6 go free