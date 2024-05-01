Celebrities to compete in Hemel football event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since its inception in 2020, Community Kickabout’s team of volunteers have been instrumental in organising weekly football sessions for men (age over 30) and women (no age limit). The initiative has been lauded for its positive impact on participants’ mental and physical health, providing a sociable and inclusive environment.

Following the success of last summer’s charity matches, which raised funds and promoted awareness for the mental health charity Mind, this year’s event promises to be even more exhilarating. Celeb FC and Lads Speak Out will face Community Kickabout in a series of matches throughout the afternoon. Additionally, the Community Kickabout Women’s group is set to play their inaugural 11-a-side game.

Celeb FC’s squad is made up of Musicians, Ex- Pro and Semi-Pro Footballers, Actors and Reality TV stars. Adam Jordan (Love Struck High), Elliott Davidson (My Mum Your Dad), Kayode Damali (The Apprentice) and UK Garage legend MC Kie are some of the stars expected to represent Celeb FC for this event. Lads Speak Out are a North Herts based team

Action from last years game.

Event Highlights:

11:00 AM: Community Kickabout Women vs. Herts Police Women (90 min game)

2:00 PM: Community Kickabout vs. Lads Speak Out (45 min game)

3:00 PM: Lads Speak Out vs. Celeb FC (45 min game)

Herts Mind Network logo

4:00 PM: Community Kickabout vs. Celeb FC (45 min game)

5:00 PM: Post-match buffet, bar, and DJ entertainment

Off-Pitch Entertainment:

Attendees can look forward to a tombola, raffle, FREE face painting and glitter tattoos, and opportunities for children to win prizes.

Supporting Mental Health:

Proceeds from “Mind Games” will benefit Herts Mind Network, a vital organisation delivering mental health support across Hertfordshire. In Hemel Hempstead, Mind’s Nightlight Crisis House has four bed spaces that can be used if an overnight stay would help you resolve a crisis; beds are available seven days a week, 365 days a year. Mind also managed a Hemel based Helping Herts Café for Young People - a free welcoming drop-in space for children and young people to access support for their emotional wellbeing.

Affordable Entry:

Adults: £3

Children: £1

Family rate: Free entry for children with two paying adults

Venue Information:

Focus Community Arena, Hemel Hempstead Town FC, Vauxhall Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP2 4RW. Limited parking available; alternative parking suggested on Longlands.