Celebrating ten years of muddy fun

Mud Pack returns on 12th October

The Hospice of St Francis’s filthiest fundraiser of the year, The Mud Pack Challenge, is celebrating its tenth year in October.

The seven or fourteen kilometre obstacle course through the beautiful but very muddy grounds of Ashridge House takes place on Sunday 12th October and is open to anyone who wants to step out of their comfort zone and challenge themselves for charity.

Promising lots of muddy fun, Mud Packers will slip, slide, jump and wade their way through the 190-acre grounds and woodland of the historic country estate, negotiating over thirty wet and muddy obstacles along the way.

Shannen Avis, Events Manager at the Hospice, said, “If you’ve never done Mud Pack before, this is an amazing moment to join in the muddy mayhem! This year, we’re celebrating ten years of Mud Pack fun and hope to hit the incredible milestone of raising one million pounds through Mud Pack over the years.”

The Mud Pack challenge is the perfect mix of joy and challenge

“For those who’ve got muddy for us before, we’d love to welcome you back!” Shannen said. “You can do it by yourself or as part of a team, but make your miles count by raising as much money as you can to help us continue to provide care and support to patients and their families across Herts and Bucks.”

The event is open to anyone with a basic level of fitness so it’s perfect for individuals aged 15 and over. It’s also fantastic fun for families, friends, teams and work colleagues. All that’s needed is a sense of adventure and a willingness to get muddy!

Places are limited and entries are accepted on a first come first served basis, so don’t delay, secure your place on the muddiest challenge for miles around: www.stfrancis.org.uk/mudpack

Entry is £35 and participants are asked to raise a minimum sponsorship of £50 to help the Hospice raise the over £6m it needs every year to fund its free care for people living with life-limiting illnesses.

Just remember, mud washes off, but memories last a lifetime!