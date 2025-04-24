Celebrate VE Day at The Galleria

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Galleria, Hatfield, is delighted to be joined by world class swing dance performers, JiveSwing, on Sunday 4th May to celebrate VE Day.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 1pm-4pm, the sensational JiveSwing dancers will take centre stage for an afternoon of unforgettable entertainment.

The Galleria will come alive with dazzling dance performances accompanied by an exceptional live Swing band, bringing the spirit of the 1940s roaring back to life. Expect toe-tapping tunes, fast footwork, and feel-good nostalgia!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests can even join in the fun and learn a few iconic moves throughout the afternoon.

VE Day

JiveSwing are currently the UK & Europe’s leading vintage dance instructors and performers of authentic swing dances. They tour at least 40 weeks a year, inspiring and wowing people with their high energy shows. In addition to JiveSwing’s national and international competition titles, they’ve featured on Television, Netflix Movies, Radio and Music Video projects.

This is a free event, no need to book, just turn up.

Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria says: “We’re thrilled to be joined by the elite JiveSwing performers to celebrate 80 years since VE Day. This is a free event to be enjoyed by all the community”.

For more information about what’s on visit thegalleria.co.uk/