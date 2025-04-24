Celebrate VE Day at The Galleria
Between 1pm-4pm, the sensational JiveSwing dancers will take centre stage for an afternoon of unforgettable entertainment.
The Galleria will come alive with dazzling dance performances accompanied by an exceptional live Swing band, bringing the spirit of the 1940s roaring back to life. Expect toe-tapping tunes, fast footwork, and feel-good nostalgia!
Guests can even join in the fun and learn a few iconic moves throughout the afternoon.
JiveSwing are currently the UK & Europe’s leading vintage dance instructors and performers of authentic swing dances. They tour at least 40 weeks a year, inspiring and wowing people with their high energy shows. In addition to JiveSwing’s national and international competition titles, they’ve featured on Television, Netflix Movies, Radio and Music Video projects.
This is a free event, no need to book, just turn up.
Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria says: “We’re thrilled to be joined by the elite JiveSwing performers to celebrate 80 years since VE Day. This is a free event to be enjoyed by all the community”.
