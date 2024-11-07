Celebrate the season with Bach & Duruflé this November

Marking both its 80th anniversary season and George Vass’ 30th anniversary as Music Director, St Albans Choral Society presents a fabulous concert at St Albans Cathedral on Saturday, November 16 at 7.30pm.

A suitably joyous autumnal programme, it opens with J S Bach’s uplifting setting of the Magnificat and closes with French composer Maurice Duruflé’s achingly beautiful Requiem.

Also included is Poulenc’s majestic Organ Concerto played by virtuoso soloist Tom Winpenny, formerly Assistant Master of Music and Director of the Cathedral Girls Choir at St Albans Cathedral.

The superb line up of vocal soloists includes two who boast strong Abbey connections – hugely successful mezzo-soprano Helen Charlston and tenor Bradley Smith.

Helen, who started her singing life as a chorister in the Abbey Girls Choir, was recently named a BBC Radio 3 ‘New Generation Artist’ (2021-23) and was a finalist of the 2021 Kathleen Ferrier Awards for which she was a recipient of the Ferrier Loveday Song Prize.

Similarly, Bradley also began his career as a chorister in the Abbey Choir, before moving on to study at St John's College in Cambridge and the Royal Academy of Music. He can now be heard throughout Europe as an opera singer and oratorio soloist.

Joining Helen and Bradley will be the critically-acclaimed soprano Elinor Rolfe Johnson, international bass-baritone Alexander Ashworth and the wonderful musicians of Orchestra Nova, St Albans Choral Society’s orchestra-in-association for many years.

Purchase your tickets now: www.stalbanscathedral.org/Event/st-albans-choral-society-bach-magnificat-durufl-requiem