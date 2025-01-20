Celebrate Lunar New Year at The Galleria

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Galleria, Hatfield, is kicking off the Year of the Wood Snake with a spectacular celebration on Saturday, January 25 from 2-5pm.

Herts Mandarin School will be hosting a wide range of free activities to celebrate Lunar New Year. These will include:

Chinese Calligraphy: guests will have the chance to learn and practice writing Chinese characters using traditional brushes and ink.

Lantern making: guests will be able to create their own paper lanterns, a key symbol of Lunar New Year.

Chopstick Challenges: guests will be challenged to complete fun tasks with chopsticks.

Playdough Dumplings: Children will learn how to make dumplings out of playdough, mimicking the real dumpling-making tradition during Lunar New Year.

A traditional Chinese lion performer will dance around the centre at intervals throughout the day, sponsored by The Real China restaurant at The Galleria.

The Galleria will also be joined by Hertfordshire-based Qingliu Martial Arts School, to perform an amazing martial arts performance.

Chinese restaurant, The Real China, will be getting involved by offering free samples. Guests can also pop in to enjoy their extensive buffet menu.

Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria says: “Our Asian community is a vital part of The Galleria, and we wanted to bring an authentic Lunar New Year celebration to Hatfield this year. We hope guests will enjoy taking part in all the free activities on offer”.

For more information about what’s on visit https://thegalleria.co.uk/