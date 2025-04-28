Celebrate 80 years of VE Day at The Marlowes Shopping Centre

VE Day

The Marlowes Shopping Centre are gearing up to commemorate 80 years since VE Day, with a free family friendly celebration.

On Saturday 3rd May, from 11am to 3pm at Centre Court, there will be a selection of vibrant activities to enjoy for all ages. Live performances from 1940s style girl-group The Bombshells will be bringing an electric atmosphere to life, with vintage tunes sung throughout the day for shoppers to enjoy, perfect for those enjoying a bite to eat from the comfort of Muffin Break!

Visitors can also engage in fun creative crafts such as windmill making and cupcake decorating to complete the day out as the centre honours this significant moment in history.

Whether shoppers are looking to come and create, celebrate or soak up the lively spirit, there’s something for everyone.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We are incredibly proud to be bringing the community together to celebrate this momentous occasion. VE Day reminds us of the strength and resilience of past generations, and we’re excited to honour that legacy with a day of fun for all ages. We look forward to welcoming everyone to The Marlowes for what promises to be a truly special event.”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.