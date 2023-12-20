Burns Supper and Dance Night 20 January 2024
Gadebourne Lodge, Berkhamsted and District Chamber of Commerce and Berkhamsted Town Hall Trust.
They are holding a charity Burns Night on Saturday 20th January, 7pm for 7.30pm at the Old Town Hall 196 High Street Berkhamsted. The two charities supported are the Town Hall Trust and Age UK Hertfordshire.
The event includes a three course meal, with haggis, and vegetarians are catered for. The Pickled Tink Celilidh band with a caller, a Piper, some Burns poetry, a bar, raffle and a few short toasts. Dining at 7.30pm sharp, and dancing from 9.00pm. With Old Lang Syne at 11.45pm.
Dress is Kilts, Black Tie or smart casual with something with tartan.
Tickets are £45 each and obtainable from Peter Elsworth, email [email protected]
Tel 07901 515381.