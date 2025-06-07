Buckinghamshire artist Mitzie Green showcases abstract acrylics at Bucks Art Weeks 40th anniversary in Berkhamsted

Visit Mitzie and other artists and makers this June for free!

Bucks Art Weeks celebrates its 40th anniversary this June, continuing its legacy as Buckinghamshire’s largest visual arts and open studios event (bucksartweeks.org.uk).

From 7th to 22nd June, visitors can follow the familiar yellow signs and drop in on hundreds of talented painters, potters, jewellers, glassworkers, sculptors, textile artists and more across Buckinghamshire. Entry is free, and many venues also offer workshops, demonstrations, and refreshments.

Amongst these are artists such as Mitzie Green who specialises in expressive and free-flowing abstract acrylic scenes.

Mitzie says that she has “always wanted to paint as long as I can remember” and thus - “this urge has led me to discover a multitude of styles and techniques”. Her acrylic paintings utilise loose brushstrokes and unrestrained colours, encapsulating contemporary and expressionistic themes. She explains her process as: “The joy of abstract painting is having no theme in mind and playing with marks, shapes and colour or whatever feels good at the time. Instead of carefully placing colours, I like to start with a mucky surface. By allowing colours to overlap, new mixes are created and a feeling of freedom and unpremeditated result is the outcome. It’s taken me years to embrace this kind of spontaneity—I was brought up to be neat and tidy, so letting go was challenging but also liberating.”

Bucks Art Weeks will be running from 7th-22nd of June, don't miss out!

Mitzie commented on how she enjoys experimenting with new techniques, tools, and processes by noting that “there is always something new to explore and develop”. To create a new dimension, her current favourite tool is a wedge or silicon shaper - “I use the shaper over wet paint and scrape it away to reveal the layer beneath”. Mitzie also employs natural objects such as leylandii twigs (as displayed below) and other plant material to “create a messy starting point” - “I find it easier to start loose and tidy up later but it's almost impossible the other way around.” Despite this she also knows that one must “be careful not to overdo the tidying up or all the spontaneity will be lost”.

You can see Mitzie’s latest paintings at her solo studio during Bucks Art Weeks at 14 Meadway, Berkhamsted, HP4 2PN. Visitors are encouraged to stop by, learn more about her techniques, and view her full body of work. For more details, visit www.mitziegreen.co.uk or find her gallery page on the Bucks Art Weeks website.

Plan your day at www.bucksartweeks.org.uk, where you can use the interactive map to discover even more local creatives. Pick up a free loyalty card—visit five venues in June and enter a draw to win £100 worth of art. This summer, support local talent and immerse yourself in the creative spirit of Bucks Art Weeks.