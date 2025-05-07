Breakspear Park commemorates 80th anniversary of VE Day with immersive exhibition

In stark contrast to the building’s contemporary design, this detailed replica will allow the employees at Breakspear Park a rare opportunity to step inside and reflect on a time when families across Britain sought refuge underground as war raged in the skies above.

While Breakspear Park is now a thriving business hub, the surrounding area of Hemel Hempstead played a pivotal role during the war. Just a few miles away, RAF Bovingdon served as a critical base for Allied operations, hosting both RAF and USAAF forces. Nearby, the John Dickinson paper mills in Apsley were converted to produce munitions, placing the region firmly within the industrial and military backbone of Britain’s war effort.

The exhibition also pays tribute to local servicemen and the Hertfordshire Regiments that served with distinction. Breakspear Park is also proud to support the Royal British Legion and will be encouraging staff to contribute to its vital work with veterans and their families. Donation points will be available throughout the exhibition period.

Commenting on the exhibition, Dina Mistry, Marketing Manager at Breakspear Park, said:

“We wanted to do something truly special to mark this significant anniversary of VE Day – something beyond a typical office display. This recreated air raid shelter offers our people a chance to pause their busy day, reflect on a pivotal moment in our history, and perhaps even feel a deeper connection to the resilience of those who came before us. It’s not every day you find a WWII air-raid shelter in the middle of a modern office space, and that’s precisely the point. We’re encouraging our staff to use the space for informal meetings, quiet reflection, and to absorb the atmosphere, imagining, just for a moment, what life was like in wartime Britain.”

From Tuesday 6th to Friday 16th May, the business park's modern atrium will house a meticulously recreated WWII air-raid shelter, offering a powerful glimpse into the civilian experience of the Blitz.

Photo credit: Breakspear Park

1 . Contributed A replica of a WWII air-raid shelter has been installed at Breakspear Park Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed A replica of a WWII air-raid shelter has been installed at Breakspear Park Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed A replica of a WWII air-raid shelter has been installed at Breakspear Park Photo: Submitted Photo Sales