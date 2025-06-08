Boxmoor Scarecrow Festival returns on 21st & 22nd June

Ian Botham makes an appearance at Boxmoor Scarecrow Festival

Businesses & creative groups in Hemel Hempstead have been supporting Boxmoor Primary School PTA ahead of its Scarecrow Festival Trail on the weekend of 21st & 22nd June.

On Saturday, 21st and Sunday 22nd June, people will be able to follow the map, provided by the PTA, to see where the school's scarecrows are in Boxmoor - and there are also a number of scarecrows being created by members of the community.

Businesses in Boxmoor are also joining in, The Florist will be displaying scarecrows in their windows as well.

Emma Judd and Clair Sears from Boxmoor Primary School PTA are leading the project.

The Florist in Boxmoor suuports Boxmoor Scarecrow Festival

The event will help Boxmooor PTA to raise money for the school, to provide essential resources and equipment for the children.

Emma said: "This is a wonderful event enjoyed by the entire Boxmoor Community. There will be around 45 Scarecrows on display around the streets of Boxmoor. It’s our 4th year of running this and we normally get over 350 people attending over the course of the weekend.

"We wanted to give something back to the community and do something fun that everyone is able to enjoy.

"Parents and families of the schoolchildren have created scarecrows and there is a 1km circumference from the school, which is where all the scarecrows will be."

Clair said: "We have put all the school families scarecrows on a map, but families in the area have also been creating scarecrows, which is great, and gives it a real community feel.

"Anyone can come down, make a donation and get a map from the school on Saturday or Sunday between 11am and 4pm.

"It is a self guided trail so people can follow the map anyway they want to see all the scarecrows.

"We have had a lot of support from businesses. We are proudly sponsored by Osborn Carpentry & Kitchens & other businesses such as The Blackbirds, De Vere Latimer Estate and many other business have been really supportive towards our raffle"