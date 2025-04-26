Boxmoor Bank Holiday Floating Market
The Roving Canal Traders Association are excited to announce they are holding a floating opposite Fishery Wharf Café, between Fishery Lock 63 to Old Fishery Lane Bridge/Boxmoor Lock 62, Boxmoor, Hemel Hempstead Herts, HP1 1NA 24th to the 26th of May 2025.
There will be lots of boats selling totally unique wares and something for everyone to enjoy.
Take a walk by the beautiful canal as part of your visit! We look forward to welcoming you.
See our website for more details www.rcta.org.uk