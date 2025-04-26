Boxmoor Bank Holiday Floating Market

RCTA floating market

The Roving Canal Traders Association are excited to announce they are holding a floating opposite Fishery Wharf Café, between Fishery Lock 63 to Old Fishery Lane Bridge/Boxmoor Lock 62, Boxmoor, Hemel Hempstead Herts, HP1 1NA 24th to the 26th of May 2025.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be lots of boats selling totally unique wares and something for everyone to enjoy.

Take a walk by the beautiful canal as part of your visit! We look forward to welcoming you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fishery Wharf Café, between Fishery Lock 63 to Old Fishery Lane Bridge/Boxmoor Lock 62, Boxmoor, Hemel Hempstead Herts, HP1 1NA 24th to the 26th of May 2025.

See our website for more details www.rcta.org.uk