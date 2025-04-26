Boxmoor Bank Holiday Floating Market

By Julie Tonkin
Contributor
Published 26th Apr 2025, 19:15 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 10:08 BST
RCTA floating marketRCTA floating market
RCTA floating market
The Roving Canal Traders Association are excited to announce they are holding a floating opposite Fishery Wharf Café, between Fishery Lock 63 to Old Fishery Lane Bridge/Boxmoor Lock 62, Boxmoor, Hemel Hempstead Herts, HP1 1NA 24th to the 26th of May 2025.

There will be lots of boats selling totally unique wares and something for everyone to enjoy.

Take a walk by the beautiful canal as part of your visit! We look forward to welcoming you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fishery Wharf Café, between Fishery Lock 63 to Old Fishery Lane Bridge/Boxmoor Lock 62, Boxmoor, Hemel Hempstead Herts, HP1 1NA 24th to the 26th of May 2025.

See our website for more details www.rcta.org.uk

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice