Bovingdon gardeners rise to the challenge

Trophy winners from left to right Gillian Johansson, Jane Cayley, Mike Leon, Debbie Oastler and Claire Winter

Despite the intense heatwave, on Saturday 28 June 2025, Bovingdon Memorial Hall was a hive of activity and colour for this year’s Summer Show. It was truly heartening to see such a wide and vibrant assortment of exhibits on display, especially given the challenging hot and dry weather conditions we’ve faced in recent weeks.

Gardeners rose to the occasion with resilience and creativity, presenting an impressive range of vegetables, fruits and flowers that stood out for their quality and care. The flower arrangements, in particular, brought a refreshing splash of colour to the hall, while the produce displays were a testament to the skill and dedication of our local growers.

But it wasn’t just the gardening that impressed. Tables were brimming with beautifully presented preserves, tempting home-cooked items, and imaginative floral art. The photography section captured a variety of thoughtful and creative moments, reflecting both talent and an eye for detail.

A special mention must go to our younger participants – well done to all the children who entered across the three children’s classes. Your enthusiasm and creativity brought a real sense of fun and community spirit to the event. Congratulations especially to Oliver Simpson, who was awarded the Small Challenge Cup certificate for his outstanding entry.

Glynis Tustin, the Summer Show Secretary, wanted to thank everyone who contributed, participated, or simply came along to support the show. It’s the continued involvement of the community that keeps this tradition thriving.

The prizewinners were as follows:

The Banksian Medal – Claire Winter

The Bovingdon Horticultural Society Cup – Mike Leon

The National Vegetable Society Medal – Gillian Johansson

The Mollie Aronson Cup – Claire Winter

The Darley Ash Sweet Pea Cup – Debbie Oastler

The Crawley Cup – Gillian Johansson

The Douglas King Cup – Lloyd Moore

A £15 voucher for Best Floral Art Exhibit – Jane Cayley

Dates for your diary

The Bovingdon Gardeners Autumn Show is on Saturday 13th September 2025

Check out the schedule on our website www.bovingdonhortsoc.org.uk and why not have a go! Entries need to be handed in to Jarman’s by noon on 11 September 2025 at the very latest.

The Society Social Evening is on Friday 14th November 2025 in the Memorial Hall

It will be a new format this year so watch out for further details!