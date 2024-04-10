Bovingdon and Flaunden Tennis Club serves ace with free community event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the festivities, the club will be hosting a range of activities, including an exhibition match and junior fun tournament, with BBQ food and refreshments provided throughout the day.

Bovingdon and Flaunden Tennis Club is a small friendly club with approximately 230 members, located off Green Lane in the village of Bovingdon.

The open day will offer the community fun and free sessions to give tennis a try, and to learn more about the club.

Bovingdon and Flaunden Tennis Club is hosting a community open day on the 21st April from 10am-1pm.

Jill Cohen, Chair of Bovingdon and Flaunden Tennis Club said, “We believe that not only does tennis keep you fit, it fosters great community spirit and gives people of all ages a fantastic outlet for their health and mental wellbeing.

"We want to encourage anyone interested in finding out more to come along to our open day to give it a try and take advantage of the free coaching we have on offer, even if you have never played before. There will be lots to see and do, and our wonderful Committee will be on hand to answer any questions.”