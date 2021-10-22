Top authors coming to Berkhamsted for this year's BerkoFest Book Festival

Top authors, including comedian, actor and writer Robin Ince, are lined up for this year's BerkoFest Book Festival.

Back for its second year, BerkoFest Book Festival returns to town on Sunday, November 7, at two sites: Berkhamsted Town Hall and St Peter’s Church.

Robin Ince and Nigel Barden will host the Town Hall events.

Robin Ince

Organisers have announced that the following Sunday Times top ten selling authors: Lisa Jewell, Stuart Turton, Natalie Haynes and Pete Paphides will be appearing alongside sporting, memoir and comedic writers, plus radio broadcasters.

There will be something for everyone with award-winning comedian Alexei Sayle be sharing a session with fellow award winning comedian Mark Steel.

And from the world of sport, one of England’s most successful cricket captains Mike Brearley will talk about the ‘Art of Captaincy’.

Isy Suttie aka Dobby from the ‘Peep Show’ and Ally from ‘Man Down’ will be talking about her first novel ‘Jane is Trying’.

Alexei Sayle

Leading music radio broadcaster, film buff and author Simon Mayo will be interviewed by fellow radio broadcaster and top food, wine and beer connoisseur Nigel Barden.

Regular Radio 4 broadcasters Claudia Hammond and Robin Ince will be stimulating the audience with their insights, the latter in particular from his book ‘The Importance of Being Interested’.

Berkhamsted author Clare Swatman will open proceedings, discussing her experience of self publishing, and will welcome your questions.

This year St Peter’s Church will the host children’s sessions, and there are award winning authors for all children’s ages, such as Blue Peter short story winner Vashti Hardy.

Lisa Jewell

Organiser Charlie Hussey said: "We’re so thrilled to have such a diverse line-up at BerkoFest Book Festival!

"The hope is that people will come along and have great day on Sunday 7th November!”