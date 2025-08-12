The effects of Adoption

From the moment I first held the blank page, I knew I wanted to capture more than dates and facts. I wanted to give voice to the hidden currents that run through every adoptee’s heart: the longing for roots, the ache of separation, and the persistent search for self. In my new memoir, I explore how adoption has shaped my personality—both the light and the shadows it cast on my journey.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What you’ll discover in these pages is honesty: the emotional challenges of being caught between two worlds, the moments of hope followed by the sting of rejection, and the way a single unanswered question can become a lifelong companion. I write of the times I looked in all the wrong places for belonging—chasing external approval only to find the void grew deeper.

At the heart of the book lies the paradox of attachment: longing so intensely for connection that every perceived slight feels like proof I’m unlovable. Separation anxiety becomes daily static in the mind. Attachment wounds whisper you’ll be abandoned again. Over time, these wounds can harden into a black-and-white mindset—if you’re not loved wholeheartedly, you must not be loved at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In these pages, I also address challenges many adoptees carry:

Gehh

Identity confusion: wondering which part of your story defines “you.”

Guilt and loyalty binds: feeling divided between birth family and adoptive family.

Fear of rejection: bracing for disappointment in every new relationship.

Trust hurdles: guarding your heart to avoid being hurt again.

Complex grief: mourning losses that aren’t always visible or acknowledged.

By naming these struggles, I hope to offer a mirror for anyone who’s felt unseen or out of place. Sharing my own moments of despair—and the small triumphs of self-acceptance—I aim to show that healing isn’t a destination but a series of discoveries.

If you’re part of an adoptive family, a professional working with adoptees, or someone who’s ever felt on the outside simply for being yourself, I hope my story brings you comfort. It’s available as a paperback and free download at Lulu.com:

https://www.lulu.com/shop/katie-wilson/adoption/paperback/product-zmy72mz.html?q=Adoption&page=1&pageSize=4

May these pages remind you: our scars hold stories of resilience, and our longing can lead us home.