My book 'Confessions of a Taxi Driver'

When I lost my amazing wife of 36 years to breast cancer four and a half years ago, as a way of therapy I wrote a book about all my adventures and on 31st October it will be published on Pegasuspublishers.com, Amazon, Waterstones and WH Smiths!

My name is Adrian Durtnall and I was a taxi driver for 29 years in Hemel Hempstead.

I started on private hire and then Hackney Carriage, doing 19 years on nights and 10 years on days, and during that time I witnessed some very exciting things as you can imagine!

This book covers an amazing 38 years of my life, it was never boring! It was funny, exciting, dramatic, dangerous, entertaining, uplifting, character building, spiritual, sad, emotional and memorable!

A very happy Author with his book!

I went from being a shy and quiet young man to a very confident driver, speaker and self employed business owner. Every word is true and all the events actually did happen to me or my friends.

I have not named anyone to save them from embarrassment, but those who know will know! There is one very well known celebrity that I actually went to school with, and I ferried around a lot, and of course we talked alot about our school days and became good friends! I have described him in detail but not named him, so to find out who it was you'll have to read the book.

Of course with Christmas coming up I'm sure the book will make an excellent present for everyone! Cheers, Adrian Durtnall