Local author publishes story from afar

Alastair McIver,

Local resident, Alastair McIver, has published his first fictional title, 'The Daily News - there is nothing hidden that will not be revealed.' This debut novel is a nuanced, political conspiracy thriller, based on real life cultural events experienced by the author during his many visits to Asia.

A former tennis journalist, Alastair has travelled the world, most recently hearing first hand stories of corruption, abuse and poverty, all of which he captures within the narrative of 'The Daily Post.'

Alastair acknowledges that a lifetime of interviewing tennis legends, politicians and pop stars helped him prepare for the challenging task of writing about those not so fortunate; the hungry, the thirsty, the abused and the trafficked.

"Having been privileged to hear first-hand accounts from survivors of domestic violence, kidnapped brides, and sewer communites, as well as being party to high level political meetings in one central Asian republic about the issues it faces, I just felt compelled to write about it all," says Alastair. "It's been emotional, but what a privilege."

Cover Photo

The book, written through the eyes of a fictional journalist, is the first exposure title under 'The Roza Beshimov Series' of books. A sequel is due for publication in the Spring of 2025.

To order your copy of 'The Daily News', visit www.alastairmciver.com or Amazon. The book is also available to download on Kindle.