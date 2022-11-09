Comedian and novelist Jenny Éclair has been announced as part of 2022’s BerkoFest Book Festival lineup coming to the town this month.

On November 20, Berkhamsted Town Hall will host Sunday Times top-ten-selling authors Natalie Haynes, Stuart Turton and Milly Johnson. Award-winning comedians Nigel Planer and Robin Ince will appear at the festival, with Robin promoting his latest book ‘Biblomaniac’.

Earth physicist Helen Czerski will discuss climate mass migration with eco-journalist Gaia Vince. For comedy lovers, the creator behind scores of iconic British TV shows like Gavin and Stacey and Alan Partridge Henry Normal will make an appearance.

Jenny will appear at the festival

Berkhamsted Author Clare Swatman will lead a session about publishing. Organiser Charlie Hussey said: “We’re so thrilled to have such a diverse line-up at BerkoFest Book Festival. The hope is that people will come along and have a great day.”