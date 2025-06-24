"I'm sharing my story to help kids of today stay out of trouble" - local dad pens book about his redemption story

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Like many young people today, Dan found it hard growing up. Rejected by his father, and locked out by his stepdad, Dan would find himself roaming the streets, often with nothing to do and only bad influences to do it with.

Expulsions from Primary and Secondary school and a lack of positive role models or opportunities led him on a dark path, becoming a bouncer at 16, before an ABH conviction at 18 sent him to a high security prison for 18 months.

"Life in prison is not a holiday camp," he said: "Realising you're on a 23-hour 'bang up' with no electricity; realising how bad the mental health was, and how people acted with self-harm; realising how low they had to be coming back in – because life was so hard on the outside."

Now 41, Dan runs his own business coaching and mentoring young people in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire. It’s been a long journey, one that started after his release from prison, when he made it his goal to give hope, and help, to other youngsters who are having a tough time like he did.

"I truly believe that I have led the life I've had – with the trauma and prison – so I can help young people today. They are the future of our country, and if we don't invest in them, there's going to be problems. I want to give people some hope that the world is not against them – that they can change their life."

After spending two years working with family friend and ghost writer, Sian Taylor, Dan has now published a book about his journey. Bouncer | Prison | School is available on Amazon for £9.99 (or £3.99 on Kindle), with all proceeds from the book going to help young people in the local community.

"I have a YouTube channel where I talk about my life, and I thought, 'why don't I put pen to paper?" he said. “That was tricky for me as I am dyslexic, so Sian has done an amazing job helping me to get my story down in writing”.

After prison, Dan became a Youth Worker, going on to be a Teaching Assistant and Assistant Head, before setting up Dan Gaze Support Service. DGSS is a business that works with local schools and agencies to offer coaching, mentoring, and support to the young people who need it.

Dan & Sian with his new book

“We're there for any young person that wants some help," he explained. "That's the most important thing. Not to categorise anyone and never to stereotype. Whether you're SEN or mainstream, if you've been exploited, involved in drugs, no matter who you are, we will listen."

With a diverse team of 15 including counsellors, teachers, and people from a SEN background, DGSS also manages local hubs and pop-ups for young people, offering activities like music and sports on weekday evenings and in school holidays.

Dan’s parting advice is to "never beat yourself up for your mistakes. Find the positives from the negatives and learn from them." He can be contacted at [email protected].