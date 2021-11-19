Hemel yoga teacher publishes second book to help children focus on their mental health

A yoga teacher has published her second collection of relaxation scripts, to help children focus on their mental health and wellbeing.

Maria Oliver's new book, Goldfinches, Daffodils and Sunshine is the follow-up to last year’s Red Kites, Apples and Blood Cells - inspired by observing nature on daily lockdown walks.

The Hemel Hempstead-based yoga teacher hopes the book will spark children’s imagination, it also includes techniques to help boost self esteem and connect with trusted adults.

Children will be transported on the back of a dragon, under the sea alongside merpeople, or up into the clouds in these straightforward but whimsical relaxations, accompanied by Ben and Steph Grandis’s vibrant illustrations.

Maria said: “Living through a pandemic has made us aware of the need to focus on children’s mental health, but schools had already been focusing on ways of getting children to support their own mental health and emotional wellbeing.

"This isn’t going away just because we are not currently in lockdown.

“As a children’s yoga teacher, I hear about children who are struggling with anxiety and sleep issues. I’ve also had lots of feedback about how my first book helps children with their worries, as well as children with autism and ADHD.

"Looking after our mental health is an essential skill to teach to children so that they continue to look after themselves into adulthood.”

Maria, of Boxmoor Yoga, teaches yoga to adults, expectant and new mums, and children in and around Hemel Hempstead.

Her book - illustrated by illustrated by Ben and Steph Grandis of Harper Prints - is £10, and a signed and dedicated copy can be bought from www.boxmooryoga.co.uk/shop.