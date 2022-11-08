To celebrate the release of Jeff Kinney’s newest book, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde, Tring School will host a family-friendly rock concert.

Jeff will MC the show, which will feature live music performances from Rodrick Heffley’s band Löded Diper. There will be opportunities for concertgoers to show off their singing, dancing, and musical talents onstage.

Families can enjoy the concert starting at 5pm next Wednesday (November 16) at Tring School’s Desborough Hall. Doors open at 4.15pm and tickets can be booked here.

Pictured: Poster for the event

Each ticket purchased through the Tring Book Festival site includes a pre-signed copy of Diary of a Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Överlöde which will be available to collect from the merchandise stand.