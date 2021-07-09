Dacorum children encouraged to take part in this year's ‘Wild World Heroes’ Summer Reading Challenge

Hertfordshire Libraries are delighted to be launching this year’s Summer Reading Challenge for children aged four to 11, running from tomorrow (Saturday) to Saturday, September 4, in libraries across the county.

The Summer Reading Challenge - produced by The Reading Agency and delivered by libraries - is a nationwide campaign and is launched as a nature-themed ‘Wild World Heroes Challenge’ in collaboration with WWF UK.

The aim is to inspire children through reading, to stand together and save the planet.

Hertfordshire Libraries launch Summer Reading Challenge

Children who join the challenge will have the opportunity to read amazing library books, have the chance to win some great rewards such as stickers and discover the importance of looking after the environment.

Terry Douris, executive member for education, libraries and lifelong learning said: “We are delighted to once again be participating in The Summer Reading Challenge, which in 2019 saw 20,000 children in Hertfordshire take part.

"This year’s theme will provide children with the opportunity to learn more about how they can help to make a positive difference to the environment in the future, all through the power of reading.”

The Reading challenge is open to all Hertfordshire children age four upwards through all libraries in the county.