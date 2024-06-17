A 'treemendous' achievement for first-time Hertfordshire author

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Three fabulous picture-story books aimed at children aged 5-10 have been created by first-time author and Hemel Hempstead resident Natalie Auld.

The fun-filled picture books feature a group of children who enjoy wonderful adventures while they're at nursery. Natalie, who lives and works in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, has gained first-hand experience of what sparks children's curiosity and imagination thanks to her work in early years education, which has proved key to creating the stories.

"I'm fulfilling a long-standing ambition by writing these books," says Natalie, "which have been influenced by my experience working with lots of children as an Early Years Practitioner in the nursery sector and raising my two sons. I know what excites young children and I'm sure these characters and fun-filled tales will inspire and ignite their imaginations." Natalie's stories feature talking trees, exotic animals and globetrotting locations... alongside an appearance from His Royal Highness King Charles!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a keen advocate of the natural world, Natalie would like future generations to embrace kindness and a love for our shared planet. Starting with appreciating and understanding how to care for our trees, plants and wildlife.

Hemel Hempstead author Natalie Auld has written three children's stories aimed at 5-10 year olds

Synopses of all three titles

The Treemendous Tree (link to Amazon here)A tale about friendship and kindness set in a nursery garden. Join the characters as they reveal a wealth of emotions and receive a special visit from a Royal guest! It's a celebration of the children's love for nature and how they're caring for the living world around them.

Max and Maude's Powerful Potions (link to Amazon here)Meet Max and Maude, a very curious pair of young scientists. Watch as they astound and elevate their friends and teacher to new heights by creating powerful potions. Colourful fun awaits the children, leaving them bursting with excitement!

Max and Maude's Galapagos Island Quest (link to Amazon here)Join Max and Maude for their second adventure to the fantastical Galapagos Islands. Meet many indigenous friends along the way, including Fred... the 100 and something year-old giant Galapagos tortoise. Take in the sights and be amazed by the erupting volcano!