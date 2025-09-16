Blend family unveils food partner line-up ahead of Tower Bridge Collective launch

Thirteen independent kitchens come together to shape London’s most anticipated culinary destination.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blend Family is proud to reveal the full Food Partner line-up for Tower Bridge Collective, 13 independent kitchens that will anchor the space and define its culinary identity.

The reveal marks a major milestone in the lead-up to the launch, offering a first look at the flavours, founders, and food stories set to shape London’s newest cultural destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This marks the fourth site in the team’s award-winning portfolio, joining Cutlery Works and Cambridge Street Collective in Sheffield, and Kargo MKT in Salford Quays.

Tower Bridge Collective building

Tower Bridge Collective will host 13 independent kitchens, each selected for their originality, craft, and cultural authenticity.

Featured Food Partners:

Chocolate Bar by Bullion – Bean-to-bar chocolate from one of the UK’s leading craft chocolatiers, offering custom drinks and baked pairings.

Clapping Seoul - Korean street food rooted in memory and tradition, led by founders Jay and Emma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

+84

Mae Thai – A family-run Thai kitchen serving generational recipes with bold, home-cooked flavour.

Jimmy’s Burgers – Northern-born smash burgers crafted with premium ingredients and obsessive precision.

+84 – Vietnamese comfort food inspired by Ho Chi Minh City’s street stalls and family recipes.

Fuego 1987 – Halal, gluten-free Californian Mexican fusion with signature birria tacos and playful sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clapping Seoul

Inamo Sukoshi – Award-winning sushi and Asian street food from the team behind Inamo, reimagined for fast-paced venues.

House of Habesha – Eritrean and Ethiopian dishes made using traditional methods, with fusion twists and gluten-free options.

Sapore – Authentic Italian cooking with modern flair, featuring schiacciata sandwiches and pistachio tiramisu.

Baity – Palestinian cuisine with national recognition, known for its hand-whipped hummus and signature Sunday roast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thatziki – Greek street food from brothers Jack and Luke, made from scratch with no shortcuts.

Leopard Pie – Neapolitan pizza and cult-favourite Honey Butter Rings, born from generosity and crafted with care.

Lakshmi’s Indian kitchen – Soulful Indian cooking rooted in family tradition, spanning a 20-year journey from market stall to flagship venue.

Tower Bridge Collective is a platform for independent chef entrepreneurs. It’s a space where culinary excellence meets cultural expression, and where every dish invites connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This isn’t just a new opening. It’s a statement of intent. A bold reimagining of what food halls can be: inclusive, and fiercely flavour-driven. With Tower Bridge Collective, Blend Family continues to push the boundaries of hospitality, building places that feed people and the culture around them.