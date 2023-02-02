Next Monday, February 6, an expert from the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) will give a talk entitled ‘Monitoring Herons and Other Breeding Birds’.

Ian Woodward is BTO’s heronries censor organiser and with his involvement with the breeding birds survey, he will describe how his work contributes to bird monitoring in the UK.

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and is expected finish at around 9.45pm.

Picture: A pair of courting herons

The next outings with the group will be a shared car trip to RSPB Rainham Marsh next Saturday, February 11, and a local trip to the Maple Cross Nature Reserve on Tuesday, February 21.

Details can be found here. Those interested in attending these outings are asked to contact Axel on 01442 257856.