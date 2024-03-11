BiOrigin announces early bird offer for its expert-led online course "Tame the Transition"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dive into the intricacies of perimenopause and menopause with this expert-led course, where BiOrigin's co-founders, Dr. Liz Leek and Dr. Tanya Patrick, deliver a comprehensive understanding of the body and hormones. Beyond dispelling common myths, the course focuses on providing insightful, concentrated sessions that empower participants with practical changes for achieving optimal health and wellbeing throughout and after the transitional period.

The course is ideal for those who find themselves:

· Struggling to understand their bodies and sensing something isn't quite right.

· Wondering if it's perimenopause or simply the stress of midlife.

· Experiencing shifts in their relationship with alcohol and sleep disruptions.

· Confused amidst the sea of varied advice on menopause care.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early Bird Offer available until the end March

Dr. Leek explains: “The course aims to empower women to retain optimal health and wellbeing throughout the transition. Through a greater understanding of the process involved and the impact this can have on our body and how we feel, we explore the factors that we can take into our control to positively influence this journey. Working collectively with all members of our team we help to equip participants with simple, achievable practices to support this transformation and your lifelong health.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr. Patrick emphasizes the course's unique structure, stating, "Designed as an interactive online experience with limited participants, our goal is to foster a community of like-minded women over the six weeks. This safe and supportive environment encourages shared stories and experiences. Combined with the guidance of experienced health practitioners, this support network propels participants on their journey towards optimal health and wellbeing."