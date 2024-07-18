Big Band Concert and afternoon tea with The Three Tuns
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event will feature an 18-piece Big Band and vocalist, performing a selection of jazz, Sinatra classics, and various theme tunes.
The star of the afternoon, local resident Craig Wild, promises to deliver an unforgettable musical experience.
Known for his exceptional talent and engaging performances, Craig Wild regularly performs at Ronnie Scott’s in London’s Soho and has been a part of many West End productions.
His trumpet skills and charming stage presence are sure to captivate the audience.
Mary Keenan, the landlady of The Three Tuns, shared her excitement about the event: “We are thrilled to host this special concert in our garden. It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy world-class music while supporting a great cause. Craig Wild is a fantastic musician, and having him perform here is an honour.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.