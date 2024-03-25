Berkhamsted Youth Theatre bringing children’s classic The Borrowers to the stage

By Sarah WatsonContributor
Published 25th Mar 2024, 16:36 GMT
Behind an old clock and under the floorboards live a family of tiny people. How long before their secret existence is uncovered?

Berkhamsted Youth Theatre invite you to follow them into the hidden, tiny world of the borrowers.

April 25th - 27th 2024

Show time: 7:30pm

Saturday Manitee: 2:30pm

The David Evans Court Theatre in Tring

Tickets: £15, conc. £12 (Thurs £12, conc. £10)

Group bookings available.

To book: courttheatre.co.uk/shows/borrowers/