Berkhamsted Youth Theatre bringing children’s classic The Borrowers to the stage
The David Evans Court Theatre in Tring presents The Borrowers.
Behind an old clock and under the floorboards live a family of tiny people. How long before their secret existence is uncovered?
Berkhamsted Youth Theatre invite you to follow them into the hidden, tiny world of the borrowers.
April 25th - 27th 2024
Show time: 7:30pm
Saturday Manitee: 2:30pm
The David Evans Court Theatre in Tring
Tickets: £15, conc. £12 (Thurs £12, conc. £10)
Group bookings available.
To book: courttheatre.co.uk/shows/borrowers/