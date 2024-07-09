Berkhamsted Walking Book Club – 23 July
Free event - come and join us to discuss our latest read while enjoying a leisurely stroll in lovely surroundings.
July book: The Midnight Library by Matt Haig.
Meet at Berkhamsted Library, where we will start our walk.
We meet monthly on Tuesdays: 2pm to 3pm. Next meeting 23 July.
Please book a place at www.eventbrite.com - search for Berkhamsted Walking Book Club or email: [email protected]
This event is free but donations of 50p - £1 are welcome to cover library costs. Pay on the day.
Borrow the book from the library to read beforehand - ask at the library enquiry desk. Refreshments at the library afterwards (£1.50 donation).
