Berkhamsted Walking Book Club – 23 July

By Jane HughesContributor
Published 9th Jul 2024, 09:22 BST
Free event - come and join us to discuss our latest read while enjoying a leisurely stroll in lovely surroundings.

July book: The Midnight Library by Matt Haig.

Meet at Berkhamsted Library, where we will start our walk.

We meet monthly on Tuesdays: 2pm to 3pm. Next meeting 23 July.

Stroll around historic Berkhamsted while chatting about our latest book pick!Stroll around historic Berkhamsted while chatting about our latest book pick!
Please book a place at www.eventbrite.com - search for Berkhamsted Walking Book Club or email: [email protected]

This event is free but donations of 50p - £1 are welcome to cover library costs. Pay on the day.

Borrow the book from the library to read beforehand - ask at the library enquiry desk. Refreshments at the library afterwards (£1.50 donation).

