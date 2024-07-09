Berkhamsted Walking Book Club – 23 July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Free event - come and join us to discuss our latest read while enjoying a leisurely stroll in lovely surroundings.

July book: The Midnight Library by Matt Haig.

Meet at Berkhamsted Library, where we will start our walk.

We meet monthly on Tuesdays: 2pm to 3pm. Next meeting 23 July.

Stroll around historic Berkhamsted while chatting about our latest book pick!

Please book a place at www.eventbrite.com - search for Berkhamsted Walking Book Club or email: [email protected]

This event is free but donations of 50p - £1 are welcome to cover library costs. Pay on the day.