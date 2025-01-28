Berkhamsted scientist returns to Hertfordshire for talk on ageing and wellness at Tring bookshop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

They say you can never go home again, or that you can’t visit the same river twice. It is certainly true that time changes once familiar places.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I grew up in Berkhamsted in the 80’s and 90’s, moving away with the turn of the century to become a research scientist.

But ageing makes us reflect – in my case, turning 45 led me to what I have come to call a scientific midlife crisis researching how we age, what we die of and what we can do about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I captured these findings in my new book Live Forever? A Curious Scientist’s Guide to Wellness, Ageing and Death.

Cover of John Tregoning's book Live Forever

One of the things that really limits my ability to return home is that my parents sold the house I grew up in on Boxwell Road and moved to Wigginton. The current occupants would no doubt be surprised if I appeared at their front door, expecting a cup of tea, supper and a bed for the night!

However, I am sort of returning on the evening of 4th February when I am giving a talk at Our Bookshop in Tring about what I discovered on my scientific journey.

Tickets are still available https://www.tringbookfestival.co.uk/venues/our-bookshop/profjohn-s-tregoning-live-forever-curious-scientists-guide-wellness-ageing-and-death

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will talk about why we age, how the organs of our body work, why they stop working and what can be done about it.

I will also share the self-experiments I undertook including but not limited to: getting gene sequenced, having an ECG, eating beetroot, cold-water swimming, extreme calorie restriction and having my microbiome sequenced. All of which so you don’t have to.

In the end, my research led me to discover one thing that really can help you live longer, but you will need to come to the talk to find out what that is!

My book is out now https://oneworld-publications.com/work/live-forever/