Berkhamsted scientist returns to Hertfordshire for talk on ageing and wellness at Tring bookshop

By John Tregoning
Contributor
Published 28th Jan 2025, 17:52 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 11:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
They say you can never go home again, or that you can’t visit the same river twice. It is certainly true that time changes once familiar places.

I grew up in Berkhamsted in the 80’s and 90’s, moving away with the turn of the century to become a research scientist.

But ageing makes us reflect – in my case, turning 45 led me to what I have come to call a scientific midlife crisis researching how we age, what we die of and what we can do about it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I captured these findings in my new book Live Forever? A Curious Scientist’s Guide to Wellness, Ageing and Death.

Cover of John Tregoning's book Live ForeverCover of John Tregoning's book Live Forever
Cover of John Tregoning's book Live Forever

One of the things that really limits my ability to return home is that my parents sold the house I grew up in on Boxwell Road and moved to Wigginton. The current occupants would no doubt be surprised if I appeared at their front door, expecting a cup of tea, supper and a bed for the night!

However, I am sort of returning on the evening of 4th February when I am giving a talk at Our Bookshop in Tring about what I discovered on my scientific journey.

Tickets are still available https://www.tringbookfestival.co.uk/venues/our-bookshop/profjohn-s-tregoning-live-forever-curious-scientists-guide-wellness-ageing-and-death

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I will talk about why we age, how the organs of our body work, why they stop working and what can be done about it.

I will also share the self-experiments I undertook including but not limited to: getting gene sequenced, having an ECG, eating beetroot, cold-water swimming, extreme calorie restriction and having my microbiome sequenced. All of which so you don’t have to.

In the end, my research led me to discover one thing that really can help you live longer, but you will need to come to the talk to find out what that is!

My book is out now https://oneworld-publications.com/work/live-forever/

Related topics:BerkhamstedHertfordshire
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice