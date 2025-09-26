Berkhamsted Comic Con brings a day of fun, fandom and family entertainment

Berkhamsted, UK — Sunday 28th September 2025 Bolt Events is thrilled to announce the return of Berkhamsted Comic Con, set to take over Berkhamsted Leisure Centre with an unforgettable day packed full of superheroes, movie cars, cosplay, and family fun!

The event promises something for fans of all ages, with a full programme of interactive zones, free activities, and unique experiences.

Highlights include:

Bumblebee on display – meet the iconic yellow Transformer in real life!

Big hugs with Bluey! Our crew had just as much fun as the kids meeting everyone’s favourite pup at Comic Con

Free character meet & greets – snap photos with Bluey, Bingo, Stitch, and more favourites.

Retro gaming zone – play classic video games for free.

Costume competitions – with prizes for kids, adults, and families.

Free green screen photo ops – take home a memory from your adventure.

Spidey skills at the ready! Nothing beats the smiles, laughter, and family fun at Comic Con

Trading card exhibitors – buy, sell, and trade Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more.

Hall full of exhibitors – from Funko Pops to comics, toys, and handmade fandom merch.

Zoe Crofts, Event Organiser at Bolt Events, said: “Our Comic Cons are all about creating magical, affordable days out for everyone. Berkhamsted will be packed with fun activities, fan-favourite characters, and plenty of surprises — whether you’re a family looking for a day of fun, or a collector hunting for something special.”

Event Details:

Superman, Captain America, and Batman all in one shot! Comic Con really does bring the heroes together

• Date: Sunday 28th September 2025

• Venue: Berkhamsted Leisure Centre

• Time: 10am – 4pm

• Tickets: From £5 at www.bolt-events.com