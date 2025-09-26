Berkhamsted Comic Con brings a day of fun, fandom and family entertainment
The event promises something for fans of all ages, with a full programme of interactive zones, free activities, and unique experiences.
Highlights include:
Bumblebee on display – meet the iconic yellow Transformer in real life!
Free character meet & greets – snap photos with Bluey, Bingo, Stitch, and more favourites.
Retro gaming zone – play classic video games for free.
Costume competitions – with prizes for kids, adults, and families.
Free green screen photo ops – take home a memory from your adventure.
Trading card exhibitors – buy, sell, and trade Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more.
Hall full of exhibitors – from Funko Pops to comics, toys, and handmade fandom merch.
Zoe Crofts, Event Organiser at Bolt Events, said: “Our Comic Cons are all about creating magical, affordable days out for everyone. Berkhamsted will be packed with fun activities, fan-favourite characters, and plenty of surprises — whether you’re a family looking for a day of fun, or a collector hunting for something special.”
Event Details:
• Date: Sunday 28th September 2025
• Venue: Berkhamsted Leisure Centre
• Time: 10am – 4pm
• Tickets: From £5 at www.bolt-events.com