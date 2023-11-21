Berkhamsted Art Society’s Winter Exhibition returns

Berkhamsted Art Society’s Winter Exhibition (23-25 November) is set to be one of the biggest yet. 52 local artists are taking part, and there’ll be 370 pieces of art on display and available to buy, as well as ceramics, cards and gifts.

Pupils from Bridgwater Primary School and Swing Gate School will get the chance to explore the exhibition and hear from some of the artists. This includes Catherine Hay, a full-time professional artist who is taking part for the first time.

Catherine says: “I’m a new member and am really looking forward to the Winter Exhibition. One of the highlights will be talking to some of the visiting school children about my work. I’m very used to speaking about my work on camera, but nothing compares to face-to-face conversations. Exhibiting my work locally is one of the best things about being an artist.”

Joining her will be long-time member Jackie Henderson, who says: “Exhibiting is an essential part of my working process and an opportunity to share my vision. This winter’s exhibition will include my plein air works, painted outdoors in Berkhamsted during the summer. When I paint the landscape from life I feel deeply connected to that place, while evoking drama and atmosphere in colour and light. Visitors will be able to watch me demonstrating how I go about painting outdoors.”

Berkhamsted Art Society's Winter Exhibition

Entry is free and there’ll be a wide range of art and contemporary craft to enjoy, as well as free children’s activities. Many of the artists will be present to talk about their process and inspiration, and share what they enjoy about being part of Berkhamsted Art Society.

Catherine Hay explains: “On joining, I was instantly impressed by the opportunities on offer to members within this very welcoming group. The calendar is brimming with social and artistic events which you can dip into as you please. If you are thinking about joining, go for it!”

Jackie adds: “Art makes one think! It can raise your mood, infuriate you, tease you or please you, but it is always an expression from another unique human being that makes visiting an exhibition an enlightening experience.”

Thursday 23 November 9am-6pmFriday 24 November 10am-5pmSaturday 25 November 10am-3pmFree entry

Eternal Summer by Catherine Hay

Find out more about becoming a member of Berkhamsted Art Society (£25 for the year) at www.berkhamstedartsociety.co.uk/joining