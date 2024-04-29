Berkhamsted Art Fair arrives this spring

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Entry is free and there’ll be a wide range of art and contemporary craft to enjoy and buy. The event is hosted by Berkhamsted Art Society and many of its members will be there to answer questions and share their passion for all things art.

All weekend, there’ll be a fun painting activity in the main hall that everyone is welcome to do for free. Plus, children from Swing Gate and Bridgewater schools will be making a special trip to discover how some of the paintings were created, and to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bernadette Duffy, who helps organise the school visits, says: “It’s always a delight to welcome the children to the exhibitions, and the feedback from the children, their parents and school staff has been so positive. The children, ranging from nursery to year 5, have been enthusiastic critics and we love sharing our work and practice with the next generation of Berkhamsted artists.”

Berkhamsted Art Fair - entry is free

Meanwhile, local artist Katie Jones will be inviting visitors to help her create a new still life. Katie says “I start many of my paintings by doodling around with brushes, sponges and stencils – there’s no right or wrong. I’m hoping some of the children and adults who come along will help me cover the canvas with paint, and then watch how I turn it into a finished piece. It will be lots of fun!” Join Katie in the foyer at midday on Saturday 11 May.

You can visit Berkhamsted Art Fair at the Civic Centre, 161 High Street, Berkhamsted, on:Friday 10 May, 9am–6pmSaturday 11 May, 10am–6pmSunday 12 May, 10am–4pmFree entry

Find out more about becoming a member of Berkhamsted Art Society (£25 for the year) at: www.berkhamstedartsociety.co.uk/joining