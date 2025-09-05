Berkhampstead Cricket Club Comedy Night

Angelos Epithemiou

Next Thursday (11th September) some of the biggest names in UK comedy are performing at Berkhamstead Cricket Club as part of the Berko Brewfest 2025.

The night will be headlined by star of ‘Shooting Stars’ and The Angelos Epithemiou Show, cult favourite Angelos Epithemiou takes a giant leap into the spotlight and fulfils a dream by adding Berkhamstead to the list of places to visit.

Angelos will be joined by TV favourite Ninia Benjamin. Best-loved as one third of BBC’s award-winning hidden-camera comedy show 3 Non-Blondes , Ninia Benjamin has branched out on her own in stand-up and is delighting audiences across the country. Described by one journalist as the "Comedy Assassin", Ninia Benjamin certainly takes no prisoners, but armed with a big smile, a lot of cheek and a huge amount of wit, she maims her audiences with mirth and then kills them with kindness.

Support will be provided by rising star Louie Green who is taking the comedy scene by storm. He has found himself performing in some of the biggest comedy clubs in the UK. His unique style leaves you feeling like he has been your mate for years.

John Mann

And in a rather exciting exclusive for Brewfest one of the best comperes and writers in the country John Mann has been lured out of semi-retirement to host this brilliant show.

John Mann was once the resident compere at The Screaming Blue Murder comedy nights at The Old Town Hall in Hemel Hempstead and has written several of the nation’s favourite comedy shows.

This great show starts at 8.00 with the doors opening at 6.00 so that you can try the great selection of Mad Squirrel beers

Just £18.50